Assam: Newly married woman tortured by husband, in-laws; dies

Dibrugarh, August 3: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 25-year-old newly married woman became the victim of atrocities by her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law, which ultimately claimed her life at a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

According to sources, the newly married woman was physically abused by her in-laws and was admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Friday; however, unfortunately, she lost her life this morning.



The parents of the woman lodged a complaint against the family at a local police station for further investigation into the matter.



It has been learnt that the victim tied the knot with her husband five months ago.



As per allegations by her parents, the in-laws of their daughter harassed and tortured her after the days of their wedding. The husband, under the influence of alcohol, used to beat her daily for various reasons. Two days ago, she sustained severe injuries after being beaten roughly.

