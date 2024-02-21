Assam: New bill to prohibit advertisements relating to healing practices

Guwahati, Feb 21: In a bid to bring social awakening in the society, the Assam Government introduced the ‘Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024’ that would prohibit people from taking part in healing practices and magical healing propagation for treatment.

The bill was introduced during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill will also prohibit people from taking part in any sort of advertisement relating to any kind of medicine, remedy, directly or indirectly, relating to any false claim to cure diseases through healing practices.

The bill has been framed to stop the propagation of the evil practices of magical healing in the name of treatment, which pose a serious problem to the health of a person both physically and mentally.

According to the bill, if anyone found guilty of practicing, the following penalty will be imposed on them: