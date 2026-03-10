'Assam needs stronger scientific temper': CM at Rs 300-Cr Science City launch

Guwahati, Mar 10: Expressing concern over the low number of students from Assam pursuing core science subjects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said that despite significant expansion in the state’s scientific and technical infrastructure over the past decade, interest among students in advanced scientific studies continues to lag.

“There is still a lack of scientific temper in our society. Despite having facilities and opportunities for science education, the number of students pursuing core science remains low,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Assam Science City at Tepesia in Sonapur.

Highlighting the growth of science and technology institutions in the region, Sarma said Assam now hosts several prominent centres of learning and research, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the National Forensic Sciences University, the Institute for Plasma Research, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, the Rain Forest Research Institute and the Regional Science Centre.

However, he said, the state’s contribution to national scientific institutions such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), remains limited as relatively fewer students opt for advanced scientific studies.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for local scientists to address region-specific challenges, particularly those related to climate and agriculture.

“If weather conditions remain dry without rainfall until April, Assam’s tea production could drop by nearly 30%. American scientists will not solve this problem because it is a regional issue. We need scientists from our own land to address such challenges,” he said.

Sarma added that building scientific capability is essential for the state’s long-term development. “If we wish to become a strong state, we must have control over our human resources,” he said.

On the occasion, Sarma formally inaugurated the Assam Science City at Tepesia, developed through a joint initiative of the Assam government and the National Council of Science Museums.

The project has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 300 crore on 250 bighas of land. According to the Chief Minister, the facility is larger than the science museum in Kolkata, making it one of the most significant science infrastructure projects in eastern India.

The newly inaugurated science city currently houses two major galleries, the Eureka Pavilion and Space Odyssey, with additional attractions such as a Science Discovery Centre and a Science Park planned in the future.





A view from Science City Museum in Sonapur (Photo: @himantabiswa/X)

Sarma said the facility offers immersive experiences using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. “Visitors can experience space exploration, take a virtual tour of the moon, witness Mission Mangal, explore the gallery of astronomy and even view Kaziranga National Park through AR and VR,” he said.





CM Sarma experiencing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the science city museum (Photo: @himantabiswa/X)

He added that the science city will also feature a scientific recreation of the historic Battle of Saraighat.

He also virtually inaugurated five District Science Centres located in Amingaon, Majuli, Silchar, Kaliabor and Bongaigaon. Each centre has been equipped with science galleries, digital planetariums and auditoriums.

The Chief Minister noted that maintaining such a facility would require regular upgrades to keep pace with advancements in science.

“Science never stops. Just like the museum in Kolkata updates its exhibits regularly, we will also need to update the exhibits here from time to time,” he said.

Sarma suggested forming an advisory committee of leading scientists to recommend periodic upgrades and ensure the facility remains relevant.