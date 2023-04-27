Assam: Nandita Gorlosa interacts with tribal communities in Barak Valley

Silchar, April 27: In a recent visit to Barak Valley, State Cabinet Minister for Power and Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture (ITFC) Department Nandita Gorlosa held interactive sessions with people from the indigenous community living along the Assam Manipur inter-state border in Lakhipur constituency of Cachar District.

Later, she visited Hailakandi district and interacted with people from the indigenous fraternity. Sharing her reactions Minister took to her social media saying," An interactive programme with the Indigenous groups on Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture at Shantipur village under Lakhipur LAC, Cachar district bordering Manipur .Dimasas, Jiantias, Rongmei groups participated in the interactive session. Honble MLA Kaushik Rai,was present in the programme. Later in the evening visited Dhamcherra village under Katlicherra LAC,Hailakandi District for an interactive discussion with the Reang communities.A very fruitful discussion was held with the community. Hope through ITFC more documentation of their work will be preserved."

Special Secretary Seema Rekha Bhuyan, Director ITFC Pankaj Chakraborty, Archaeology Deputy Director, Nabajit Deori , Chabina Hassan and other officials accompanied the minister.

Expressing happiness over the visit of the minister, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai said " The interaction with the people from the indigenous communities at Lakhinagar GP close to the Manipur border is a positive step of the Government towards enumerating the woes and worries of the communities and work towards their upliftment will be augmented in the coming days as envisioned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I shall also pitch in all efforts towards this objective."

Meanwhile, Gorlosa also held a review meeting with the officials of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited and Cooperation Department and gave instructions on the construction works of the substations, requirement of substations, requirement of transformers to be kept available for the ongoing rainy season owing to damages done by thunder and lightning. Further, registration of multipurpose co-operative societies among youths to be formed was also discussed in the meeting.