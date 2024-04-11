Assam: Nagaon traffic police reserve closed for assaulting e-rickshaw driver

Raha, Apr 11: A video from Assam’s Nagaon district has gone viral on internet where a traffic police of Nagaon Traffic branch was seen physically an e-rickshaw driver following an altercation between the two near Vishal Mega Mart on Tuesday evening.

According to information, the altercation began when the traffic police issued a challan to the e rikshaw driver for the violation of traffic rules. The situation escalated despite the driver's apologies, leading to the alleged physical assault.



The incident was captured by someone present at the spot and went viral immediately on social media.



People who watched the video demanded action against the traffic police identified as Jitumoni Hazarika, a Lance Naik who slapped the e-rickshaw driver.



Meanwhile, Nagaon police after taking a look at the video immediately initiated a departmental inquiry against Hazarika.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X' the Nagaon Police wrote " Our attention have been drawn to the Video being Viral in Social Media where LNK Jitumoni Hazarika of Nagaon Traffic Branch is seen slapping a Person. In this regard, the concerned Personnel have been closed to OR and ASP(Crime) have been entrusted to Cause an Enquiry."