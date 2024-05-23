Assam: Nagaon Police detains Junmoni Rabha’s ex-fiance in Majuli

Raha, May 23: In a startling turn, Rana Pagag, ex-fiance of late police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, was detained in a contempt of court case by Nagaon police on Tuesday night in Majuli.

Acting on an FIR lodged by Rabha before her death, the arrest was ordered by Justice Prathana Neog, judge of a lower court in Nagaon, for Pagag's failure to cooperate with court proceedings under trial number PR 670/2023.

Following the court order, Pagag was arrested and was produced before the Nagaon court on Wednesday, where the court ordered his remand to Nagaon Central Jail.

Pagag's latest arrest marked another chapter in the ongoing legal battle involving Pagag and the late police sub-inspector Rabha.

Prior to the latest arrest, Pagag was previously arrested by police in connection with various allegations made by Rabha.