Assam: Nagaon DC accused of assaulting journalist

Guwahati, Jan 6: In a shocking incident, a journalist employed at a private satellite channel was allegedly assaulted by the District Commissioner (DC) of Assam’s Nagaon district.

The journalist, identified as Dipankar Medhi, accused the Nagaon DC, Narendra Shah, of physically assaulting him inside the office by turning off the CCTV.

In this regard, a video has gone viral on social media platforms wherein it could be seen that the bodyguards of the superintendent of police dragged the journalist.

According to the initial information, Dipankar went to the DC office to question the commissioner on behalf of a woman about unpaid pensions. However, the DC instead thrashed the journalist inside the office and later took him to the police station to question him about the unpaid pension of the woman.

Several journalists across the state reacted to the incident on social media and demanded a detailed probe into the matter.