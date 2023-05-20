85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Nagaon and Lakhimpur SP transferred amid Junmoni's death case

By The Assam Tribune
  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, May 20: In yet another reschuffle following SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case, superindents of police Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts of Assam were transferred on Saturday as per several reports.

Reportedly, SP of Lakhimpur Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and SP of Nagaon Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing investigation of the high profile death case.

DGP of Assam GP Singh confirmed about their transfers in a press conference.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Nagaon and Lakhimpur SP transferred amid Junmoni

Guwahati, May 20: In yet another reschuffle following SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case, superindents of police Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts of Assam were transferred on Saturday as per several reports.

Reportedly, SP of Lakhimpur Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and SP of Nagaon Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing investigation of the high profile death case.

DGP of Assam GP Singh confirmed about their transfers in a press conference.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X