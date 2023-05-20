Assam: Nagaon and Lakhimpur SP transferred amid Junmoni's death case

Guwahati, May 20: In yet another reschuffle following SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case, superindents of police Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts of Assam were transferred on Saturday as per several reports.

Reportedly, SP of Lakhimpur Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and SP of Nagaon Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing investigation of the high profile death case.

DGP of Assam GP Singh confirmed about their transfers in a press conference.