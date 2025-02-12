Assam-Nagaland Border tense as Naga authorities threaten to shut ONGC station in Golaghat

Jorhat, Feb 12: Tensions flared along the Assam-Nagaland border on Wednesday after reports surfaced of Nagaland administration threatening to shut down an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling station in Uriamghat, Golaghat district.

Allegedly, a team of Nagaland police and a border magistrate entered Assam’s territory, demanding an immediate halt to oil extraction activities at the site.

Despite the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they reportedly pressured ONGC officials to cease operations.

The Nagaland police team, accompanied by a border magistrate, reportedly also visited several oil fields operated by ONGC in the Uriamghat area, including Khuraghat and Haldhibari.

The workers and officials at the site are now facing heightened security concerns following the Naga administration’s intervention.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has condemned the threat, calling it an “aggressive act” that undermines the sovereignty of Assam.

A spokesperson for the student body told The Assam Tribune, “The way the Naga authorities entered Assam land and threatened the people in the area is completely unacceptable. Such incidents have been occurring for too long between the two neighbouring states. We strongly condemn this action.”

AASU has demanded that the Assam government take immediate and decisive action to prevent such incidents.

"How can we allow another state’s authorities to come to our land and threaten us? The Assam government must take firm steps to safeguard our interests. If not, we will be forced to take to the streets in protest,” the AASU representative warned.

In recent months, reports of extortion by Naga miscreants targeting ONGC operations have intensified tensions in the district.

Notably, on January 25, ONGC was compelled to shift its drilling operations from Sarupathar to Uriamghat due to threats from miscreants from across the state border.

The ONGC’s move, however, had sparked disappointment among the local population.

As tensions continue to rise over the matter, it remains to be seen how the Assam and Nagaland governments will address this contentious issue and ensure peace along the border.