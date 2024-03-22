Assam: Mysterious gunfire shatters peace in Dhubri; leaves one injured

Dhubri, Mar 22: In what has become the talk of the town, a startling incident of gunfire has rocked the Panbari area of Dhubri district. The tranquility of a routine journey was shattered when a passenger, aboard a bus with licence plate AS-19-C-8597, was injured following the sudden shattering of the bus window glass by what is believed to be a bullet.

The bus, which was en route from Tulsibeel in Kokrajhar district to Dhubri, was navigating the stretch of National Highway 17 between Panbari and Suparighat when the incident occurred. The injured passenger, was caught in the crossfire of the mysterious gunshots that pierced the bus's window.

Authorities are currently in the dark about the origin of the gunfire. Speculations are rife, but the truth remains veiled in mystery. The nearby BSF campus has categorically stated that the shots did not originate from their premises, as there was no such drill going on at that time.

As the police delve into the investigation, the community awaits answers. No bullet was recovered from the scene, nor was any bullet shell found.