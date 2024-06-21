Assam: Mysterious death of elephant in Pengeri stirs local community

Margherita, June 21: With the shrinking forest cover, wild animals are increasingly forced to leave their natural habitats and venture into human settlements in search of food. This often leads to tragic encounters and the death of animals.

An incident unfolded in Pengeri Brahmajan, where the death of an elephant has caused significant concern among the residents. The elephant died under mysterious circumstances during the night, and the body was recovered in the morning.

Local residents are particularly alarmed, given the uncertainty surrounding the cause of the animal's demise.

In response to the situation, the forest department officials have initiated an investigation and are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.