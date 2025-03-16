Assam must be watchful of Myanmar, Bangladesh developments: former Indian diplomat Sudhir T Devare

Silchar, March 16: Amidst ongoing political turbulence in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Assam must remain vigilant to safeguard its security and economic interests, former Indian diplomat Sudhir T Devare stated.

Speaking at a national seminar hosted by Assam University, Devare highlighted the importance of Assam’s developmental strides and the necessity of monitoring cross-border developments, especially in the context of India’s Act East Policy.

The two-day National Seminar, themed "Bridging Borders, Building Bridges - Exploring Connections between North East India and South East Asia," was jointly organised by the university’s Department of Political Science and the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS).

Delivering the keynote address, Devare, a former ambassador with extensive experience in Myanmar, underscored the strategic significance of India’s northeastern region. He expressed concern over external threats such as arms trafficking and narco-terrorism, which he said pose challenges to India’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

“The ongoing instability in Myanmar is affecting key infrastructure projects like the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport project. While Assam is making commendable progress through government-led initiatives, it must continue to maintain strict vigilance on developments in both Myanmar and Bangladesh,” Devare told The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of the event.

He further advocated for enhanced digital connectivity, the promotion of medical tourism, and the development of educational hubs to position the region as an economic corridor linking India with Southeast Asia. According to Devare, strengthening people-to-people ties and infrastructure development will be crucial in transforming Northeast India into a major economic gateway.

The seminar was graced by several distinguished academicians and policymakers. Notable speakers included Prof. Tridib Chakraborti, former professor at Jadavpur University, and Prof. Soma Bhowmick, Vice-Chancellor of William Carey University, Meghalaya. Prof. Debasish Bhattacharjee, a founding faculty member of Assam University’s Political Science Department, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Other attendees included Prof. Debotosh Chakraborty, Head of the Department of Political Science, and Prof. Projit Kumar Palit from the Department of History, along with representatives from MAKAIAS. The seminar featured multiple technical sessions, with over 60 research papers presented on themes surrounding the Act East Policy, internal challenges of Northeast India, and cross-border cooperation.

Prof. Joyati Bhattacharya, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and seminar coordinator, noted that discussions covered the prospects of regional collaboration, current geopolitical challenges in South Asia, and policy-driven solutions for Northeast India’s socio-economic transformation.

The seminar concluded with calls for proactive policymaking, strategic surveillance of regional developments, and sustained engagement with neighboring countries to ensure long-term stability and prosperity for Assam and the broader Northeast.

By Staff Correspondent