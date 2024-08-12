Assam mulls NGT action against USTM for hill cutting, flooding in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 12: The Assam government is considering taking legal action against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) for allegedly cutting down hills to build its campus, leading to severe water-logging in Guwahati.

Speaking at an event at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his concerns over the hill-cutting activities by USTM, which he claims have worsened flooding in the city.

"The government will approach the NGT if required," he stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

“The way USTM has cut the hill, during rains, the water flows straight to Guwahati. Why did they not cut the hill towards Meghalaya but Guwahati? The slope of the medical college in the campus could have been cut differently, but they didn’t,” Sarma added.

In recent weeks, the Chief Minister has intensified his criticism of the institution, accusing USTM of “unplanned” construction that has contributed to the artificial flooding in Guwahati.

He even went so far as to label the situation as “flood jihad”, suggesting that the actions of the university were an intentional attempt to cause distress to the people of the city.

"I am using the term ‘flood jihad’, because it is one. Those who will try to attack our culture and heritage, that’s jihad for me. I’ve a simple question, why is the entry-gate of the institution designed symbolising a particular religion? Why not are there temple structures, a namghar, or for that matter, a church? If this isn’t flood jihad, what is?” he questioned.

USTM, located on the outskirts of Guwahati near 9 Mile, has been the target of repeated criticism from the Assam CM following the recent artificial floods that disrupted life in the city on August 5.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the Congress party, accusing them of defending USTM due to the owner’s religious background.

"Congress has attacked me for criticising USTM because the owner of the institution is a Muslim. Former Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi was also of the opinion that Jorabat is the reason behind Guwahati’s artificial flooding, so why is his son (Gaurav Gogoi) dismissing what he said?" Sarma argued.

In response to the allegations, USTM had earlier issued a statement asserting that the university has a recognised “green campus”.

"USTM is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited University and has a recognised green campus, which is one of the priorities of NAAC, being a body of the Ministry of Education, Government of India,” the statement had read.

The ongoing tension between Assam and USTM raises significant environmental and political concerns, with potential legal battles on the horizon.