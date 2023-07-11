85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Moving tractor kills young boy in Rangia

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Moving tractor kills young boy in Rangia
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a terrifying incident that took place near Rangia town of Assam, a 15-year-old boy was run over by a tractor, resulting in his tragic death on Tuesday.

According to reports, the minor boy was working as a helper and at one point the boy lost his balance and fell off the tractor and was immediately crushed by the vehicle which killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor is currently absconding following the incident.

Furthermore, the police have initiated an investigation to nab the driver.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Moving tractor kills young boy in Rangia

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a terrifying incident that took place near Rangia town of Assam, a 15-year-old boy was run over by a tractor, resulting in his tragic death on Tuesday.

According to reports, the minor boy was working as a helper and at one point the boy lost his balance and fell off the tractor and was immediately crushed by the vehicle which killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor is currently absconding following the incident.

Furthermore, the police have initiated an investigation to nab the driver.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X