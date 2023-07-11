Assam: Moving tractor kills young boy in Rangia

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a terrifying incident that took place near Rangia town of Assam, a 15-year-old boy was run over by a tractor, resulting in his tragic death on Tuesday.

According to reports, the minor boy was working as a helper and at one point the boy lost his balance and fell off the tractor and was immediately crushed by the vehicle which killed him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor is currently absconding following the incident.

Furthermore, the police have initiated an investigation to nab the driver.