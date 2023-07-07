Assam: Mother-son killed in elephant attack at Nagaon

Guwahati July 7: The incidents of man-animal conflict are rising in the state of Assam as another such incident came to light in Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday.

A mother-son duo was allegedly killed by a herd of wild tuskers at Juria area of Nagaon.

The deceased have been identified as Khuteja Khatun and her son Juwel Ahmed.

The herd reportedly wreaked havoc in the Chapori area of Juria where two other people were grievously injured.

The injured people have been sent to Nagaon for medical assistance as both of them are said to be in critical condition.

It is learned that the herd of elephants came out of nearby Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in search of food.