Assam: Mother hacks her three children to death in Karimganj

Karimganj, Apr 8: A shocking incident came to light in Ramkrishna Nagar, Karimganj district, Assam, where a woman allegedly killed her three minor children and grievously injured her younger sister with a sharp weapon on Sunday.

According to the police, after killing the children, the dead bodies were placed on the bed of the house and then the mother of the minors attempted suicide by cutting her veins with the weapon.



On receiving the information from the locals of the village, the people rushed to the spot and recovered the blood-soaked bodies of the children as well as the injured younger sister and the alleged accused, and then they sent them to the hospital.



The alleged accused has been identified as Shahina Begum.



Meanwhile, Liton Das, Officer-in-Charge, Ramkrishna Nagar PS, said that police registered a case under Section 302/326 IPC and a preliminary investigation is going on. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and no evidence has been found regarding the mental ailments of the mother of the victims. He further informed that during the time of the incident, the father of the children, Safique Uddin, was not present.

