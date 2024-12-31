Assam mother-daughter duo lend their voices to 1st Kho-Kho World Cup song

Guwahati, Dec. 31: A mother-daughter duo from Assam, Dr Sangita Kakati and Anoushka Baruah, have lent their voices to a special song of the first-ever Kho-Kho World Cup, scheduled to take place at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19.

The English-language song, titled 'Kho-Kho World Cup: Indigenous Game of India', has been written, composed and arranged by Dr Sangita Kakati. Released on social media as part of the tournament's promotional campaign, the song has received widespread acclaim. It will be played throughout the tournament, from the inauguration to the closing ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the event.

The Kho-Kho World Cup, being organised by the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) in collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association, will feature 40 teams from 24 countries. This landmark event aims to elevate India's traditional sport to the global stage, with aspirations for its inclusion in the 2036 Olympic Games. Under the leadership of KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal, meticulous preparations are underway to ensure the tournament's success.

Adding to the event's star power, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador, with emerging actor Tiger Shroff serving as co-brand ambassador. Popular actors Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Vivek Oberoi will also lend their presence to the event, alongside Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, who is actively promoting the tournament.

- By Sports Reporter