Assam: Most wanted drug mafia injured in police firing in Nagaon

Guwahati, Nov 21: Hours after being arrested, a most-wanted drug mafia sustained bullet injuries after trying to flee from the clutches of police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night.

According to sources, a team of Nagaon police from Samaguri and Khatowal, under the supervision of SDPO Kaliabor, conducted a raid at the residence of the drug mafia, identified as Helmat Ali, resulting in the recovery of 111.13 grams of suspected heroin.

The police also recovered Rs. 31,790 in cash and seized a Kia vehicle from the arrested accused.

Later, while carrying out further raids to recover the drugs hidden by the drug peddler, Helmat attempted to escape from police custody, however, his attempt went in vain as police opened fire at him.

Ali was rushed to Nagaon Civil Hospital after sustaining bullet injuries in his right leg and was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment on Tuesday morning. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

A Nagaon Police team from Samaguri and Khatowal led by SDPO Kaliabor recovered 9 Soap Boxes filled with Suspected Heroin net weighting 111.13 Grams.A Kia Vehicle & Rs.31790/ too seized from the arrested accused. Legal Action is Initiated.@himantabiswa @gpsinghips @assampolice pic.twitter.com/JCmTfmWyqV — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) November 20, 2023



