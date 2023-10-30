Assam: Moran Youth join ULFA-I; Confirm on Social Media

Guwahati, Oct 30: In a worrying development, another young man from Assam has joined the banned militant group ULFA-I, despite DGP GP Singh's warning against joining such groups.

As per reports, Palash Konwar, a resident of Damoikhati in the Borpathar district of Dibrugarh, has been identified as the person. A video of Konwar is doing rounds on social media, where he pledges his loyalty to the ULFA-I thereby confirming his membership.

Konwar's family has expressed their distress over the news, pleading ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah for his safe return.

According to reports, a young person from the Bajali district who joined ULFA-I in 2022 was put to death for trying to flee their camp in Myanmar.

Along with Deep Axom, also known as Tanmoy Bora, the deceased Pranab Axom, also known as Abhilash Kalita, was purportedly sentenced to death by the ULFA-I for their attempts to flee.

The deplorable conditions in the ULFA-I camp, where cadres are allegedly fed only "Parimal Rice" and "Lai Xaak" twice a day, has been brought up by Abhilash's father, who has also urged Baruah to clarify his position on the matter.