Assam: Money lender arrested with huge amount of cash in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, May 6: In a successful operation, a money lender was arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district with huge cash and bank documents on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, a police team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shamir Daftar Baruah, accompanied by the officer-in-charge of Lala police station and incharge of Abdullahpur patrol post, conducted a raid at the house of the accused and recovered a cash amount of Rs 51,29,900 along with three bank ATM cards, six cheque slips, two bank passbooks, two non-judicial agreement papers and one income tax file.



Following the recovery, the money lender, identified as Tapan Nath, aged 48, was arrested.



It has been learned that Nath has been involved in the money lending profession for several years.



Further legal proceedings have been initiated by the police.



