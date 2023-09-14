85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Mobile phone explosion injures one in Barpeta

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Barpeta, Sep 14: In a terrifying incident, a mobile phone user received serious injuries after his phone blew up on Thursday.

The injured person has been identified as Mayaz-uddin, a resident of Barpeta.

Reportedly, the phone which was kept behind the victim’s back while he was sleeping showed abnormal behaviour and got heated up.

When the victim noticed about the abnormality and tried to touch the phone it suddenly blew up leaving him to serious injury.

Following the incident, the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

