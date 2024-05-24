86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Mobile phone explosion claims one life in Hailakandi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Mobile phone explosion claims one life in Hailakandi
Representational image

Hailakandi, May 24: In a tragic incident, a youth posted in the No. 2 Commando Battalion at Birsara in the Hailakandi district of Assam died after his mobile phone exploded.

The tragic incident took place at a temporary barrack in Dwarbond on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjyoti, and the incident unfolded when he was on the phone while it was charging.

Amarjyoti died on the spot, and his body is currently kept at Silchar Medical College.

The Assam Tribune


