Assam: Mobile phone explosion claims one life in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, May 24: In a tragic incident, a youth posted in the No. 2 Commando Battalion at Birsara in the Hailakandi district of Assam died after his mobile phone exploded.

The tragic incident took place at a temporary barrack in Dwarbond on Thursday night.



The deceased has been identified as Amarjyoti, and the incident unfolded when he was on the phone while it was charging.



Amarjyoti died on the spot, and his body is currently kept at Silchar Medical College.

