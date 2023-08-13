Assam mob lynching: Man thrashed to death in Lanka

Guwahati, August 13: In a gruesome incident, a man was allegedly lynched to death on the suspicion of theft in Lanka area of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hipzur Rahman and the incident occurred during the wee hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, the victim was thrashed to death by some people on the suspicion of theft.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended six accused involved in the incident. They were identified as Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar.