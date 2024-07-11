Assam: Mob demolishes house of cattle theft suspect in Nagaon

Raha, July 11: An incident unfolded at the Namgaon area under Raha police station in Nagaon on Wednesday, where a mob reportedly demolished the house of a person allegedly involved in a cattle theft case.

According to initial information, two cattle heads were stolen from the Chotabar area on Tuesday night. The owner of the livestock, along with his village people, after a massive search operation, finally discovered his cattle at a house that belonged to one Saidul Islam of Namgaon locality.

Following the discovery, the owner of the cattle informed the local people about it, and as soon as the message spread, the locals of the area gathered at Saidul Islam's house and demolished it. The mob also dumped the house materials in the nearby Kolong River.

On receiving the information, a team of Raha police led by officer-in-charge Raju Deb rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Acting swiftly on the case, police later launched a search operation in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and managed to nab three persons allegedly involved in the crime.

The three accused were identified as Abdul Rahman (40), Hafizur Rahman (30), and Abdul Ali (60).