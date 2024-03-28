Assam: Mob attacks two drug peddlers in Bajali

Bajali, Mar 28: Two drug peddlers were attacked by a mob after locals of the area caught them red-handed with several vials of drugs from a building at Pathsala town in lower Assam's Bajali district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported near a maternity hospital where the locals caught them red-handed with vials containing drugs.

After receiving information of the incident, a team of Bajali police rushed to the spot and detained the two youths.

The duo have been identified as Shadam Ali and Jayanta Barman, residents of Pathsala town.

The police informed that further investigation into the matter is underway.