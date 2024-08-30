Assam: Mob attacks molestation accused; Locals demand justice

Biswanath, August 30: A tense situation prevailed at the Biswanath Chariali Sadar Police Station after locals of a tea garden gheraoed demanding the arrest of the group of people who attacked a youth accused of molestation.

The incident unfolded after a young woman of a tea garden was allegedly molested by another youth from the same place. After the victim’s brother became aware of the alleged heinous crime, he, accompanied by other people, took laws into their hands and beat him black and blue, critically injuring him.

The accused, identified as Krishna Basuwar, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

On Friday morning, the locals of the tea garden gheraoed the police station demanding the arrest of the mob who took laws into their hands instead of handing over the accused to the police.

A relative of the accused said, “As far as I have heard, he passed inappropriate comments on the girl who was returning from duty. She then called her brother, who brought some people along with him and thrashed my grandson, critically injuring him. They didn’t have any right to take laws into their hands. If my grandson had committed any crime, then they should have handed him over to the police.”

He demanded the arrest of the people involved in the attack.