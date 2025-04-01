Assam-M’laya border row holding back Kulsi project execution: Jal Shakti Ministry

New Delhi, April 1: The execution of the Kulsi multi-purpose national project which aims to irrigate 26,000 hectares of land along the Assam-Meghalaya border is currently held up due to a boundary dispute between both the states.

The major component of irrigation for the 55 MW project is located across the border between Assam and Meghalaya in the Brahmaputra Basin.

Initiated in 1997, it is now designated as a National Project with an estimated cost of Rs 1454.95 crore (as of 2018).

"The project aims to irrigate 26,000 hectares of land. However, its execution is currently held up due to a boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya," officials in the Jal Shakti Ministry told The Assam Tribune.

The 55 MW Kulsi multi-purpose project, is one such project identified by the Brahmaputra Board. "The Board identified 14 major multipurpose projects for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of multipurpose projects out of which 8 projects have been handed over to other organizations," an official said.

In some projects, DPR has been finalized but work is yet to be started. "In a few projects objections raised by other parties posed as a stumbling block in completing the critical projects," the official added.

The DPR for Tipaimukh dam with the objective of hydro-power generation and flood control was completed and handed over to NEΕΡCO in 1999-2000 as desired by PMO and subsequently from NEEPCO to NHPC.

"However, its implementation has been stalled due to concerns raised by Bangladesh regarding the project's adverse impact," the official said.

Referring to the Pagladiya dam, the official said that it is situated in Assam within the Brahmaputra basin, with 3 MW ancillary power potential with an estimated cost of Rs 542.90 crore, flood benefit of 40,000 hectares and irrigation potential of 54,160 hectares of land.

"However, construction has been halted since 2011 due to the State government's inability to provide land for the project," the official said.

- By A Correspondent