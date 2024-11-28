Assam-M'laya border row: Tensions escalate after miscreants torch house, erect signboard at Basitha

Guwahati, Nov 28: Fresh incidents of trespass and dismantling of a house inside Assam by miscreants from Meghalaya have triggered tension along the inter-State boundary areas in Kamrup (Metro) district. A group of miscreants had allegedly razed down a house of an Assamese family in the Patorkuchi area near Basistha. Furniture, water systems etc., were dismantled. The miscreants also erected a signboard which stated "Maikhuli Village Property/ No Trespassing/ Violators will be persecuted by Maikhuli Village Dorbar Authority."

Locals said dozens of people from Meghalaya side, mostly women, had trespassed into Assam on that day. The victim, Hemanta Barma, wrote a letter to the DCP East, describing the incident.

"At present, we are homeless and our lives are in threat. I have informed the police outpost, which is 200 metres from the house to- wards Meghalaya but concerned police personnel showed no interest in the matter," the complainant said. Barman said he has been receiving threats from the miscreants. Yesterday, nine families in the area moved the Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner, expressing concern over the signboard put up by the miscreants in the area. Producing their land document details, the families alleged that miscreants were trying to encroach and grab land belonging to Assamese residents.

"They have threatened us not to enter into the area. At present, we are helpless and our life is under threat," they told the DC.

Meanwhile, a group of people from the Meghalaya side came to the area again today and removed the signboard but erected another one, which reads "No trespassing, violators will be prosecuted." District officials admitted to the incidents and said the circle officer and senior police officials visited the area today.

"We are ensuring that the issue does not escalate. Hopefully, the Kamrup (Metro) DC will discuss with his Meghalaya counterpart next week," they said.

This Khanapara-Pilingkata area was one of the twelve "areas of difference" between Assam and Meghalaya. Both the States had reached an agreement in 2022 to resolve differences in six of these stretches. At the Khanapara-Pilingkata, it was agreed that Assam would keep 1.79 sq km and Meghalaya would get 0.50 sq km of the total disputed area.





