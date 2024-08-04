Assam: MLA's son allegedly involved in oil pilferage racket absconding

Guwahati, August 4: In a shocking incident, an MLA's son was allegedly involved in an oil theft racket in Kaliabor, Assam, and police are currently on the lookout for him.

The police raided MLA Nurul Huda's residence in Guwahati's MLA Hostel, but they were not able to detain his son, Rockybul Huda Farazi.



It is alleged that the Congress MLA's son had taken money from the oil pilferage racket through a digital payment platform.



One of the parties identified in the transaction as Ibrahim, who was arrested for oil theft, had appeared in front of the police and gave a statement that Rockybul had taken money from him through the digital payment platform.



The investigation and search operation for the MLA's absconding son continues, and the operation is led by Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta.



Meanwhile, five individuals involved in the oil theft racket were earlier arrested and interrogated by the police.

