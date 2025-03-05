Assam MLA calls for ban on Hindu deity images on incense packets

Guwahati, March 5: Legislator from the Karimganj North constituency, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, on Tuesday called upon the State government to take strict action against the practice of printing images of Hindu deities by the manufacturers on packets containing incense sticks and candles.

Purkayastha moved a private member's resolution in the Assam Legislative Assembly which stated "that this House urges upon the government to take immediate steps to prohibit the practice of printing images of Hindu deities by the manufacturers on packets containing incense sticks and candles".

Moving the resolution, he said that worship practices of Hindus are thousand years old.

"However, just for the sake of making profit, images of Hindu deities are put on packets of incense sticks and candles by manufacturers. Once the items like incense sticks are used, the packets are discarded and at times found on the streets or drains. This hurts the sentiments of crores of people. The government should act strictly and issue a notification to prohibit the practice of printing such images on packets containing incense sticks and candles. We must respect our culture, heritage, and tradition," Purkayastha added.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that he understands the sentiment expressed by Purkayastha.

"I agree with the member's views. We consider it a serious matter," Patowary said. He, however, added that the Supreme Court, as well as the Delhi and Bombay High Courts, have earlier rejected separate PILs filed by certain individuals in this regard. Patowary also said that the matter is also not within the jurisdiction of the State government.

The Minister said that manufacture of such items mostly happens in other States.

"We need a national law for this purpose. The owners of the companies manufacturing such items must also show understanding on the issue," Patowary said.

He complimented Purkayastha for highlighting the matter in the House and said that this will send a message to everybody in the State.

The Minister requested Purkayastha to withdraw the resolution and the MLA withdrew it.