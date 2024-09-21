Assam- Mizoram connectivity crisis: NH-154 in deplorable condition

Hailakandi, Sept 21; The people of Hailakandi district and a part of the neighbouring State of Mizoram have expressed serious concern over the dilapidated condition of the inter-State National Highway 6 (Formerly Known as NH 154) between Assam and Mizoram.

The potholes have caused distressed among the commuters as it severely affected the movement of vehicles. Considering the seriousness of the road, the plying of vehicles has also come down and due to which passengers are facing some serious issues with commuting. The north-eastern state Mizoram is connected shortly through NH6 in Bairabi, around 70 kms from Hailakandi town.

The road has turned extremely bad and un-motorable in the areas adjacent to Jamira hospital, Jamira police outpost, Gharmurra market areas.

For a very long time the road has not been repaired. The national highway was constructed in 2008 and the communication between Assam and Mizoram developed through Bairabi.

As per sources, the entire Mizoram state is slowly running out essential commodities due to the deplorable road condition as most of the truck drivers decided not to ply their vehicles with the risk of their lives.

“The road condition is really in a bad condition. 10 years ago the road was in a better state, but now if a vehicle ply on the road it breaks down,” stated a local resident.

Meanwhile, the traders and members of various organisations of Gharmurra are repeatedly staging demonstration but no action has been taken to repair the road.