Assam: Mission Bhumiputra kicks off at schools in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 12: "Mission Bhumiputra" an initiative to issue various caste certificate online to the masses, was inaugurated in Biswanath on November 12 in the presence of Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur and District Collector Munindra Nath Gatte.

As part of the process of issuing certificates of various castes online, the Mission Bhumiputra Portal was launched by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 1, 2022,

This process of issuing caste certificates among the students of classes IX to XII was formally inaugurated in Biswanath today.

The Mission Bhumiputra was inaugurated by Pramod Borthakur, MLA from Biswanath Assembly Constituency, at Shankardev Shishu Niketan School in Biswanath Chariali.

Apart from this, the event was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Lisa Talukdar and several administrative officials.

As per reports, a total of 11,760 students in Biswanath district and 27 students of Shankar Dev Shishu Vidya Niketan in Biswanath Chariali were presented with this caste certificate today.

