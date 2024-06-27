Assam: Missing youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Raha, Jun 27: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth from Hajo who went missing from Amsoi in Nagaon on Wednesday was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Chaparmukh-Kampur state highway near Titaimaree bridge on Thursday morning.

The locals of the area first spotted the body and immediately informed the police.



Furthermore, a two-wheeler bearing registration no. AS 25 X 4948 was also found near the body.



Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.



The deceased has been identified as Kaushik Baruah, a field assistant at Amsoi Veterinary Sub Center.



According to the victim's family, Kaushik had been missing since noon on Wednesday after his office. The family members also searched for him and did not get any clues about the missing youth. His mobile phone was also found switched off. They informed the police about it and registered a missing case.



The family of the victim suspected that some miscreants might have murdered Kaushik at some place else, and they dumped the body on the Chaparmukh-Kampur road.



Meanwhile, police have shifted the body to Nagaon Civil Hospital for an autopsy. "As no external injury marks were noticed on the body, the actual cause of his death would come to light once the autopsy report arrives, the police officer said.

