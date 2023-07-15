85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Missing woman’s body recovered in Difloo River

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Missing woman’s body recovered in Difloo River
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Jul 15: A dead body of a woman was found floating in Difloo River on Saturday, at Kaibarta Gaon in Assam’s Bokakhat.

According to reports, the deceased woman identified as Malati Ghatwal went missing since July 13 after she was swept away in the Difloo River.

Reportedly, locals spotted the lifeless body and immediately informed the authorities.

Meanwhile, on receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

