Assam: Missing son reunites with family after five years

Bijni, Apr 12: In a heartwarming incident, a family reunited with their son after five years in Assam’s Chirang district on Thursday night.

According to information received, the incident unfolded in Doturi village, Bijni, after few employees of a non-governmental organisation named Jeevan Anand in Maharashtra handed over the youth to his family last night.



It may be mentioned that the youth identified as Sanu Ram Das is a mentally challenged person who went missing five years ago from his residence.



Later, he was rescued by the police in Goa, who handed him over to the Jeevan Anand organisation in Maharashtra.



The youth was undergoing treatment at the organisation and after completion of his treatment, they contacted Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy, seeking the missing youth’s address.



Eventually, MLA Ajay Roy and a few members of the organisation reached the youth’s residence and handed him to his family.

