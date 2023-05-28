Assam: Missing man found dead in Jagiroad

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, May 28: A dead body was recovered in Jagi Bhakat Gaon in Jagiroad, Assam on Sunday.
The body of the deceased identified as Gokul Medhi was discovered in the early hours of Sunday after going missing on Saturday.
Investigations are being conducted to ascertain the details of his demise.
