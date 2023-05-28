85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Missing man found dead in Jagiroad

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Missing man found dead in Jagiroad
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, May 28: A dead body was recovered in Jagi Bhakat Gaon in Jagiroad, Assam on Sunday.

The body of the deceased identified as Gokul Medhi was discovered in the early hours of Sunday after going missing on Saturday.

Investigations are being conducted to ascertain the details of his demise.

The Assam Tribune


