Assam: Missing man found dead in Biswanath, tiger attack suspected

Biswanath, Jul 4: A missing man was found dead in Biswanath’s Behali area on Thursday.

Claw marks were seen on the dead body of the man, leading to suspicions of a tiger attack.



The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hussain.



As per sources, Mohammad went out to cut branches of trees, after which he went missing.



Upon receiving information, police and forest officials conducted a search operation, and on Thursday at 6:30 am, the dead body was recovered.



Panic gripped the people after learning about a tiger straying in the area.



Meanwhile, the police and forest officials are currently conducting operations to trace the animal.

