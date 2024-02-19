Assam: Missing girl from Guwahati rescued in Nagaon

Guwahati, Feb 19: A teenager who went missing from Guwahati was found in Assam’s Nagaon district.

As per sources, the incident occurred after a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Guwahati’s Harijan Colony in the Rupnagar area of the city, went missing on February 17, 2024.



Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh police station.



Based on the complaint, the police launched an operation, after which they were able to track down the girl in Nagaon’s Gorubazar in Dhing.



According to reports, the girl eloped with a youth on the pretext of a romantic relationship.

