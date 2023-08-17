Assam: Missing cop's dead body found floating in Nagaon

Guwahati, Aug 17: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a missing cop was found floating on Thursday at the premises of the 9th Assam Police Battalion in Nagaon District.

The incident took place in Barahmapur, Nagaon district.

It may be mentioned that the deceased identified as Atul Bairagi who went missing since August 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and recovered the body while the magistrate was present.

Further investigation is underway.