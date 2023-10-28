Assam: Missing BJP leader found dead in Longai River

Hailakandi, Oct 28: Former Panchayat member and BJP's Minority Morcha leader of Patherkandi area of Karimganj district, Abdul Sattar was found dead in the Longai River on Friday.

Sattar was missing from October 23 this week. Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered after the recovery of the body.

A police official informed that they have started an investigation and the body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

The local people on Friday found the decomposed body of Sattar floating in Longai River. The family members alleged that Sattar has been murdered. He went out of home on the night of October 23 after getting a phone call and didn't return and an FIR was filed the next day.