Assam: Miscreants throw acid on carpenter in Cachar

Guwahati, May 10: In a heinous incident, some unidentified miscreants’ allegedly hurled acid on a carpenter in Cachar district of Assam, reports emerged on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Das who hailed from Kalain area in Cachar district.

Reportedly, Das was taken by the miscreants in lieu of carpentry job in a two-wheeler. After travelling for sometime, the accused asked Das to get off from the vehicle and hurled acid on him.

The victim was rescued by the locals and rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation regarding the matter and to nab the accused involved in the alleged crime.