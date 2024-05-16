Assam: Miscreants pelt stones at cops, police vehicle damage in Raha

Raha, May 16: A mob pelted stones at the police on duty on Wednesday night at a location between Katahguri and Kohiguri village under Raha police station, Assam, which led to the damage to the Bolero vehicle of Raha police station.

As per information, a man identified as Bidyut Das of West Pasalabari village was severely beaten by a group of people suspected of being a cattle thief.



On receiving the information, a team from Raha police station led by Officer-in-Charge Moniram Kalita reached the spot and rescued the victim from the irate mob.



As tension prevailed in the area following frequent incidents of cattle theft, the mob soon reportedly turned violent, attacking the policemen on duty and pelting stones at the police vehicle bearing registration no. AS-30-9252.



Police sources said that no police personnel were fortunately hurt in the incident.



Further investigation is underway.

