Assam: Miscreants loot cash, jewellery in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Mar 15: A terrifying robbery incident took place in Sonitpur district of Assam during the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, where the miscreants looted an amount of Rs. 50,000.

As per sources, around five to six miscreants broke into the residence of Hiten Nath’s house and threatened them with sharp objects in Sirajuli,



Apart from the huge sum, gold ornaments worth Rs. 2 lakh have also been looted.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

