Assam: Miscreants kill home guard in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, July 31: In an gruesome incident, an Assam Home Guard was allegedly stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants in Kokrajhar district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Basudev Kisku who was a resident of Gurubhasha Ravanghat village in Chirang district of Assam.

Reportedly, Kisku was deputed at the Bengtal police station in Chirang.

Following the incident, police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. Meanwhile, an investigation is on to identify and arrested the culprits behind the alleged murder.

Reportedly, the deceased received a phone call while he was visiting his home on Sunday. The caller asked the victim to meet at Dablegaon area of Amguri in Kokrajhar.

Hours later, the lifeless body of Basudev was found on roadside and several injury marks were also spotted on his body.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased claimed the incident as a planned murder.

Furthermore, the All Adivasi Students' Association has demanded to arrest the culprits involved in the murder within 24 hours, or else they will stage a democratic protest.