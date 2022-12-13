84 years of service to the nation
Assam: Miscreants encroach school land, fume school students and authorities

Assam: Miscreants encroach school land, fume school students and authorities
Photo: PTI

Guwahati, Dec 13: The managing committee of the Janjatiya High School has lodged a complaint at the Birubari outpost in Guwahati on Tuesday against miscreants who have illegally encroached their land in the name of a political party.

As per reports, the miscreants have illegally captured the land and have even built a house in the encroached part of the school.

It has been found that the land was occupied by a hoarding reading that the site is for the office of Bharatiya Janata Party's district committee.

The incident outraged the authorities and the students of the educational institution following which a section of the school's students have reportedly demolished illegal barricades, hoardings and banners of the encroachers.


