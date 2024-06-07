Assam: Miscreant loots cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Mangaldoi

Mangaldoi, Jun 7: An unidentified miscreant looted cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a trader on LNB Road in the heart of Mangaldai town, Assam, on Friday noon.

According to the victim, identified as Abbas Ali, a resident and grocery trader in Dhula, he had withdrawn cash amounting to two lakh fifty thousand rupees from a nearby bank.

The victim, who was having a cup of tea in a roadside stall on a busy road, was confronted by a stranger who showed him Rs 10 notes lying on the street.

As Ali engaged himself in lifting the notes, the miscreant snatched the bag containing the cash from his possession and immediately ran away.

The incident has created sensation among the local denizens. Police rushed to the spot and started searching for clues to nab the miscreant on the basis of the CCTV footage installed in the nearby business establishments.