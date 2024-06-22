Assam: Minor's hand severed by miscreants in Dhubri, several injured

Dhubri, Jun 22: In what could be called a horrifying and gruesome incident, a teenager’s hand was cut off by a group of miscreants at Golakganj in Assam's Dhubri district. The incident unfolded at around 11 p.m. on Friday, following a dispute that escalated into brutal violence.

As per sources, an altercation broke out between two groups over an argument, leading to a gruesome mayhem.



The boy was allegedly trying to protect his brother when the chaos erupted, but unfortunately, during the commotion, one of his hands got chopped off.



The perpetrators, Moinul Haque and his accomplices, identified as Tattoo, Tempo, Rashidul, Zahidul, Salwar, Samina, Amina, and Momena, launched a vicious attack using daggers, axes, and other sharp weapons.



During the commotion, the teenager’s hand was severed as he tried to shield his brother while several others, including Abdul Bari, Majnu Ali, and Ayub Ali, sustained severe injuries.

The injured were initially treated at Dhubri Medical College & Hospital before being transferred to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital due to the critical nature of their wounds.

Meanwhile, the Golakganj police reached the scene and took Moinul Haque into custody, while the other perpetrators remain at large, having fled their residences after committing the violent act.



The locals accused Moinul and his associates of being involved in theft and other criminal activities.



The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety and the presence of criminal elements in the area.

