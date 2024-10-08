Assam minority leader held for alleged drug trafficking in Nagaon

Nagaon, Oct. 8: State Working President of the Asom Sankhyalaghu Sangram Samiti, Abu Bakkar Siddique, was arrested by Nagaon police on charges of supplying banned drugs.

Sources claimed that the arrest was made in connection with the case No. 73/2024 registered at Kachua police station. Siddique has been booked under sections 61(2)(a), 123, and 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 22(c) read with section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, Siddique was arrested from Juria market in Nagaon district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Partha Pratim Saikia briefed the press on the arrest and said that about three months ago, an NDPS case was registered at Kachua police station. Initially, it seemed like a dispute between two brothers, with one brother accusing the other of storing drugs at their residence.

However, during investigation, it was revealed that this was a pre-planned conspiracy. The drugs were supplied by Abu Bakkar Siddique to Abdul Malek, who had informed the police about the drugs being stored at his residence.

Saikia also mentioned that Siddique was previously accused of obstructing Muslim labourers from travelling from central Assam to upper Assam for work.

The senior officer confirmed that Siddique's vehicle has been seized.

The arrest of Abu Bakkar Siddique has left many demanding that the matter be dealt with strigent action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.