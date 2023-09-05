Assam: Minor girl sexually harassed in Chirang

Guwahati, Sep 5: In a shocking incident a 12-year-old minor girl was sexually harassed in Chirang district of Assam.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bijni where the minor girl went to a shop to buy some snacks following which the owner of the shop took advantage and sexually harassed her.

Fortunately, a passer-by raised an alarm and informed the locals about the incident following which the people beat up the accused before handing him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Indra Mohan Das and further investigation on the matter is underway.