Assam: Minor girl raped by 60-year-old family member in Baksa

Bajali, Apr 22:A shocking and heinous incident took place in Assam’s Baksa district, where a 17-year-old girl was raped by her uncle.

The horrifying incident unfolded in Baksa's Simla locality.



The accused has been identified as Lakshmikant Das, aged 60.



Following the terrifying ordeal, the girl’s family lodged an FIR against the culprit, based on which he was arrested under the POCSO Act.



It may be mentioned that for around six months she was being raped and the accused used to threaten her to not tell anyone about his crime.



Following the arrest, the accused shamelessly confessed his crime in front of the media.

